Twitter, TweetDeck recently suffered a global outage, affecting images and DMs, reported the Reuters. Reports said that more than 4,000 users reported their problem from across the world including Japan, Canada, and India.

Twitter, TweetDeck suffer global outage, affects images, DMs: Many Twitter users woke up with no Twitter notifications this morning after the micro-blogging platform and its dashboard management platform Tweetdeck experienced an outage. Earlier on Tuesday, the company informed the users that it was facing a problem displaying new follower counts for everyone in a Twitter post. In the morning too, the Twitter assured that it was working on a fix and users will soon be able to receive tweets and view DMs.

Reports said that more than 4,000 users reported their problem from across the world including Japan, Canada, and India. The issues with the Tweetdeck were also noted by the company after a series of complaints. Ever since its existence, Tweetdeck has become one of the most powerful tools for most of the journalists and content creators across the globe as it helps them to keep an eye on recent tweets posted by the competition.

We’ve been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck. You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We’re currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 2, 2019

Meanwhile, the company has found the bug and fixed it. However, Twitter users were indeed shocked to find themselves in the dark as they woke up to the outage this morning. These were some of the tweets that show the frenziness that prevailed the social media platform as it stopped working.

pennywise: shawn mendes is active on twitter down here

me: pic.twitter.com/VsvY8QtvIQ — 𝙢𝙖𝙮𝙖 ⋆ (@RUINMCU) September 30, 2019

Twitter is having issues since 8:22 AM BST. https://t.co/TAgjdLNqow RT if it's down for you as well #Twitterdown — DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) October 2, 2019

Is Twitter down ? I cannot send some of my tweets . #TwitterDown ? — Rushu MUFC 🔴 (@SLAB_Ass) October 2, 2019

