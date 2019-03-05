USB 4.0 to launch by 2019 end: The debut of the USB 4 has been declared by the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF). The new USB will have a capacity to transfer data at a speed of 40 Gigabits per second that is double the speed of the USB 3.2 which is 20 Gigabits per second. The USB 4 is going to bridge the gap between the Thunderbolt and the USB as Thunderbolt is already offering a transfer speed of 40 Gigabits per second since the year 2015. The specifications of the USB 4 are just drafts and it is expected to go official by the end of 2019.
Because of its high data throughput and up to 100W of power delivery, the USB 4 will go well with external graphic cards and two 4K monitors simultaneously. All the stuff which was possible through the Thunderbolt 3 only can now get easily executed with the USB 4.
One of the most noticeable differences between the Thunderbolt 3 and the USB 4 will be that USB 4 is going to be a royalty-free device which means that it can be used by any of the manufacturers without paying a license fee.
After the official announcement of USB 4, people will get a clear approach to the advantages of using it. As per the reports, USB 4 is going to feature only USB Type-C connectivity. However, the use of USB 4 is going to take time in the consumer products after its official announcement which is expected by the end of 2019.
