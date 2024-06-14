Vet Discovers That Apple Watch Tracks Lion's Heart Beat Too

Move over, humans! The forest’s ruler is undergoing cutting-edge medical examinations! Amazingly, Australian vets are creating a brand-new way to use Apple Watches to monitor the health of wildlife. Instagram users “@Jungle_doctor,” Dr. Chloe Buiting, a wildlife veterinarian, shared a fascinating video showcasing this innovative technique.

An Apple Watch is shown strategically placed on the tongue of a lion that has been given anesthesia in the video. This “off-label” use, as Dr. Buiting describes it, shows the incredible potential of technology in animal conservation. The headline is as follows: “@apple Watch can measure a lion’s heart rate if you strap it to the tongue… a true ‘technology meets conservation’ story.”

Dr. Buiting says that renowned wildlife veterinarian Dr. Fabiola served as the model for this technique.

