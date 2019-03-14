Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon India: E-commerce site Amazon is hosting Vivo Carnival sale and offering heavy discounts to the customers. The sale is already live and Amazon and Vivo customers can avail the mind-boggling offers till Match 15. Check out hot deals, heavy discounts on Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo NEX, V11 Pro, V9 Pro.

Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon India: Amazon India and Chinese tech giant Vivo have come up together to hosting Vivo Carnival sale 2019. Vivo is offering heavy discounts to its customers on latest products Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo NEX, V11 Pro and V9 Pro. The sale is already live and Amazon and Vivo customers can avail the mind-boggling offers till Match 15. According to the website, the e-commerce giant is offering discount up to Rs 14,990 on the latest Vivo smartphones. With heavy discounts, customers can also get the benefits of no-cost EMI and exchange offers on selected products. The customers who will be shopping using the Axis Bank credit and debit card will also get instant distant up to Rs 1,000.

Hot deals on Amazon-Vivo Carnival sale 2019:

VIVO V15

The e-commerce giant is offering a heavy discount on the recently launched Vivo V15 Pro. The smartphone comes with a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera for Rs 32,990 and on deal, it will be available for Rs 28,990, which means a flat discount of Rs 4000. Buyers can also get an additional Rs 3,000 discount for the exchange of an old device.

Vivo V9 Pro

The Vivo V9 Pro is the latest and stylish smartphone available at a discounted price of Rs 15,990. While the company is offering an additional discount for Rs 1,500 through exchange offers. The smartphone has 13+2 MP Dual rear camera with Ultra HD display. While the front selfie camera is of 16 MP AI with Face Beauty and AI HDR. 15.51 It has a huge 6.3-inch Full HD display.

Vivo V11

The Vivo V11 smartphone is available for Rs 23,990 instead of Rs 28,990. The standard Vivo V11 smartphone is available for Rs 19,990 after the exchange value for Rs 3,000. Its a dual camera phone with 16MP+5MP primary dual shutter lens and while selfie camera is of 25MP. 6.3-inch FHD+ capacitive touchscreen looks stylish and the device is powered by Android v8.1 Oreo-based on Funtouch 4.5 operating system with MediaTek P60 octa-core processor.

For more product details and discounts visit the official website of Amazon India.

