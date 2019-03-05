Vivo iQoo gaming smartphone debuts in China: Finally, Vivo has launched its gaming smartphone Vivo iQoo. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup and its top model features a 12 GB RAM along with 256 GB internal storage. The 12 GB RAM variant of the phone will cost around Rs 45,000 and the basic model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage will be priced at Rs 31,700.

Vivo iQoo gaming smartphone debuts in China: Vivo has finally released the first smartphone under its sub-brand iQoo or popularly known as Vivo iQoo in China. The smartphone is packed with extreme storage and it is going to be a smartphone dedicated for gaming and photography. The Vivo iQoo features Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset along with vapour cooling system. Vivo iQoo sports a triple rear camera setup and 44W Vivo Super Flash Charge fast charging technology.

The Vivo iQoo has a 3D glass build with an LED strip on the back side of the phone but the top model of the Vivo iQoo consists of a faux-carbon fibre back protected by a curved glass panel. The Vivo iQoo features Monster Touch shoulder buttons placed at the sides of the phone which offers four point control to the gamers. The smartphone includes a vapour cooling system which is capable of reducing the temperature up to 12-degree Celsius without affecting the performance of the smartphone. Vivo iQoo includes various Multi-Turbo features to provide users with a great gaming experience.

The Vivo iQoo includes 13-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel secondary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone features a 12-megapixel front camera. Vivo iQoo has 12 GB RAM along with 256 GB internal storage. The smartphone is based on Funtouch OS 9 and Android Pie 9.0 and it also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Vivo iQoo is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Vivo iQoo has made its debut in China and the base model of the phone comprising of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage is likely to be priced at Rs 31,700 while the top model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage will cost around Rs 45,500

