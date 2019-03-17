Vivo iQOO gaming smartphone to debut in India by June: The gaming smartphone of Vivo's sub-brand iQOO is soon going to debut in India. Vivo is expected to launch a new gaming smartphone too. Both the gaming smartphones will lie in the price range of Rs 30,000 to Rs 60,000.

Vivo iQOO gaming smartphone to debut in India by June: Vivo launched its sub-brand iQOO in China. It is a gaming smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. There were no details shared about the launch date of Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO’s gaming smartphone but according to the latest reports, the gaming smartphone is soon going to make it to the Indian market in the month of May or in the first week of June. the reports further mentioned that Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO is going to launch a new smartphone later this year and the upcoming smartphone is also going to be a gaming smartphone. Both the gaming smartphones will lie in the price range of Rs 30,000 to Rs 60,000. Both the gaming smartphones of iQOO are going to give a tough competition to the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T. For now, iQOO is expected to introduce four models of both the gaming smartphones in India.

The 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage variant will cost around Rs 31,700 while the 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage variant will cost around Rs 34,900. The high-end variant of the gaming smartphone featuring 8 GB RAM accompanied with 256 GB internal storage will cost around Rs 45,500 in the Indian market.

The gaming smartphone of Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO features a 6.41-inch OLED display and a waterdrop notch. The gaming smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with a speed of 2.84 Gigahertz. The top end model of the gaming smartphone features 12 GB RAM accompanied with 256 GB internal storage. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and supports fast charging.

According to Vivo, The smartphone takes 15 minutes to get charged up to 50 per cent and the smartphone features a super liquid cooling system to provide a better gaming experience to the users. The iQOO gaming smartphone features a triple rear camera setup which consists of a 13-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel secondary camera and a 2-megapixel camera. The smartphone also features a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies. The Vivo iQOO has different connectivity options like the WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth v5.00, USB Type-C and GPS. The phone features sensors like the accelerometer, compass, magnetometer, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, ambient light sensor and the proximity sensor.

