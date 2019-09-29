Vivo U10 is out on sale in India via Amazon, Vivo E-Store. Vivo has released its first model of the U-series in India. The Vivo U10 has been launched in India earlier this week.

Vivo’s first model in the brand new U-series- the Vivo U10 is out on sale in India. The phone is now on sale via Amazon and Vivo e-store. Vivo U10 has been launched in the Indian market earlier this week. The phone comes with a triple rear camera with an 8-megapixel front snapper. The phone also features a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The Vivo U10 costs Rs. 8,990 for the base variant which is equipped with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. On the other hand, another model of the Vivo U10 has been priced at Rs. 9,990 for the 3GB + 64GB storage variant. The top-end comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage that is priced at Rs. 10,990. The new Vivo phone comes with Thunder Black and Electric Blue colour options. The brand new model is now up on sale via Amazon and Vivo e-store.

The new Vivo U10 gives a 10 per cent instant discount offer for SBI bank cardholders. No-cost EMI offers are available for six months with benefits of Rs 6000 for Jio subscribers. Cashback offers of Rs 1,000 are available for those who will buy through an Amazon Pay account.

Vivo U10 features Android 9Pie with Funtouch OS 9.1 and equipped with a 6.35-inch HD+ (720×1544 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone has the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with 4GB of RAM.

The phone has a triple rear camera setup that sports a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary camera assisted by a 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens. It has an 8-megapixel front camera equipped with an f/1.8 lens.

