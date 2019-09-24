Vivo U10 India launch today: Vivo is going to launch its first U-series smartphone, Vivo U10 in India today. The launch event will be held in New Delhi and you can watch the live-streaming of the event on the official Vivo India YouTube channel.

Vivo is ready to launch its first U-series smartphone, Vivo U10 in India on September 24 i.e. today. The smartphone company’s special launch event is going to take place in New Delhi and users can watch the live-streaming on YouTube. Ahead of the official launch, Vivo has confirmed that U10 will be company’s latest online-exclusive smartphone. The new phone is already listed on Amazon India ahead of its formal launch and it will be available for sale on Amazon Great Indian Festival which begins on September 29.

Vivo U10 is said to be launched in three variants in India, 3GB+32GB, 3GB+64GB, 4GB+64GB and will be available in Electric Blue and Vivo Thunder Black colour options. The most highlight feature of the new Vivo smartphone is its tripe-rear camera setup with 13-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. U10 will compete with the features of Mi A3 and Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Some early teasers of Vivo U10 have claimed that the new phone is bundled with an 18W fast charging support and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. It is also said that the first U-series Vivo phone will have a 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo U10 launch event timing and live streaming details

The Vivo U10 launch event will start from 12 noon today in New Delhi and you can watch the live streaming of the launch event on the Vivo India official YouTube channel. All the Vivo users were really excited about the upcoming smartphone and couldn’t wait much for it to go on sale.

Vivo U10 specifications and features

Vivo had earlier confirmed that U10 will be first U-series online-exclusive phone. The new smartphone is teased to have 6.35-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. Vivo has confirmed that the phone can deliver 12-hours of backup on YouTube streaming, 15-hours of backup on Facebook browsing and 7-hours of backup on PUBG Mobile.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App