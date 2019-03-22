Vivo V15 debuts in India: The Vivo V15 will be available for pre-orders in India on March 25 and the smartphone will be ready for delivery on April 1. The company is only introducing the 6 GB RAM variant with 64 GB internal storage in India. The Vivo V15 will be priced at Rs 23,990 in India.

Vivo V15 debuts in India: The Vivo V15 has been introduced in the Indian market. The Chinese smartphone maker stated that the Vivo V15 will be listed for pre-orders from the next week. Previously in the same month, the smartphone was introduced in South East Asian markets. The smartphone is different from the Vivo V15 Pro in many things, including the triple rear camera set up, screen size, overall dimension and the battery size.

Vivo V15 features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display along with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. the smartphone runs on the MediaTek Helio P70 processor accompanied by 6 GB RAM. The Vivo V15 is based on the company’s Funtouch OS 9 and the Android 9.0 Pie. The smartphone includes sensors like the ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, digital compass and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera set up including a 12-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The Vivo V15 has 65 GB internal storage and the memory is expandable up to 256 GB through the use of a microSD card. The smartphone sports a gradient back panel and is powered by a highly durable battery of 4000 mAh and it supports fast charging too. The battery in the Vivo V15 Pro is non-removable. The Vivo v15 also sports a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera for clicking perfect selfies.

The Vivo V15 will be priced at Rs 23,990 in India. The smartphone will be available in three different colour options including the Royal Blue, FrozenBlack and Glamour Red. The company is only introducing the 6 GB RAM variant with 64 GB internal storage in India. As per the statement made by Vivo, the Vivo V15 smartphone will be available for the pre-orders from March 25 and the smartphone will be ready for delivery on April 1. The Vivo V15 will be available at different E-commerce websites including Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm Mall and all other offline channels. The first few buyers of the Vivo V15 will get a free one-time screen replacement as a launch offer.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More