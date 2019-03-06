The Vivo V15 Pro has made its debut in the Indian market, recently. As the successor of the V11 Pro, the new handset has a pop-up selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup. The pre-bookings for the Vivo V15 Pro already began from 1 PM on February 20, 2019. According to Vivo, Vivo 15 pro has received over 1 lakh pre-orders until March 5, 2019.

Vivo launched the V15 Pro smartphone in the Indian market, recently. As the successor of the V11 Pro, the new handset has a pop-up selfie camera and a triple camera setup on the rear. The pre-bookings for the Vivo V15 Pro already began from 1 PM on February 20, 2019. According to Vivo, Vivo 15 pro has received over 1 lakh pre-orders until March 5, 2019.

The Vivo V 15 Pro sale has been started from March 6th, 12 am. It will be available through both, offline and online mediums. A number of additional offers are also available in the sale of the Vivo V15 Pro.

Following are the various offers-

1. For 12 months, there will be no cost EMI option which also includes Bajaj Finance

2. A 5 per cent cash back with HDFC (Debit/Credit Card EMI transactions and Credit cards regular transactions)

3. There will be one-time screen replacement at Rs. 999 which is valid to avail till March 20, 2019.

Other offers include–

1. IDFC’s first “Zero Down Payment” with 8 months EMI

2. A loyalty benefit of Rs. 1,000 over the exchange value.

Pricing

Vivo V15 Pro’s 6 GB RAM variant with 128 GB internal storage is priced at Rs 28,990 and the smartphone is available in two colour options i.e., Ruby Red and Topaz Blue.

Vivo 15 Pro features:



1. It has a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED Ultra Full View display and also gets a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

2. There is a Corning Gorilla Glass protection where the smartphone gets a 91.64 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

3. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-Core 675 chipset, the Vivo V15 Pro is the first smartphone to get the Snapdragon 675 chipset.

4. The processor has been clocked to 2GHz and welded to an Adreno 612 GPU.

5. The Vivo V15 pro runs on Android 9.0 Pie which is based Funtouch OS 9 on top.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More