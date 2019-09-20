Vivo V17 Pro India launch today: The much-awaited flagship smartphones of Vivo, also known as the Vivo V17 Pro is going to launch in India today. Have a look at the expected features and specifications of the smartphone.

Vivo V17 Pro India launch today: The flagship smartphone of Vivo known as the Vivo V17 Pro is going to make its India debut today. The smartphone is going to introduce a new concept of dual pop-up selfie camera. As the dual pop-up camera is going to be the biggest attraction, Vivo V17 Pro also features a quad rear camera set up.

Vivo V17 Pro India launch: Live stream details, time, expected price

The Vivo V17 Pro is going to make its India debut at 12:00 PM IST and it will be live-streamed on YouTube. Previously, Vivo announced the debut of a dual pop-up selfie camera smartphone. The E-commerce website Flipkart features a teaser of Vivo V17 Pro which clearly depicts the smartphone will be definitely available on Flipkart. As of now, Vivo has not provided any price tag to the Vivo V17 Pro but as per the expected features and speculations, Vivo V17 Pro will be available at a price of Rs 25,000.

Vivo V17 Pro is going to feature a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera and a quad rear camera set up including 48-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel secondary sensor along with a super wide-angle lens, 13-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The company is also going to showcase anew feature known as Super Night Selfie for perfect night time photography. There is no physical fingerprint sensor can be spotted in the teaser of the smartphone which raises the chances of an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo V17 Pro will be based on Android Pie 9.0 and will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. Vivo V17 Pro will come with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and will be powered by a battery of 4100 mAh.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App