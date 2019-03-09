Vivo Y91i debuts in India: The Vivo Y91i is now available at offline stores in India. The smartphone has two storage variants including the 16 GB internal storage variant and 32 GB internal storage variant.

Vivo Y91i debuts in India: The Vivo Y91i made its debut in India on March 8, 2019. On an initial stage, the phone is available in the offline stores and costs Rs 7,990. The Vivo Y91i has a 6.22-inch HD+ display and features an octa-core Media Tek Helio P22 SoC. The Smartphone also has 2 different storage options including the 16 GB and 32 GB internal storage. The Vivo Y91i is based on the Android 8.1 Oreo and runs on the company’s Funtouch OS. The Vivo Y91i sports a 5-megapixel front camera.

The Vivo Y91i will cost Rs 7,990 for the 16 GB internal storage variant and the 32 GB internal storage variant costs Rs 8,490. The smartphone will be available in two different colour options including the Ocean Blue and Fusion Black colour options. There is still no confirmation about the Vivo Y91i’s online availability. The Vivo Y91i is powered by a 4,030 mAh battery.

The Vivo Y91i features a 13-megapixel camera at the rear side of the phone along with an LED flash. For taking selfies, Vivo Y91i features a 5-megapixel front camera and the smartphone is pre-occupied with features like Voice control, timelapse, palm capture and face beauty.

Apart from the mentioned features, Vivo Y91i also includes 4G LTE, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, FM radio, micro-USB, Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Vivo Y91i includes sensors like the gyroscope, accelerometer, magnetometer, ambient light an proximity sensor.

The Vivo Y91i was launched in the year 2018 and after that, it received a price cut and now it is available at a price of Rs 9,990.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wSvNs8pvs28

