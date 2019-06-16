Vivo Z1 Pro release date 2019: The upcoming Vivo Z1 Pro is expected to hit markets this June 20, 2019. The new device is to come with a Snapdragon 712 processor, a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery and an impressive 32 mega-pixel selfie camera. Read the article to know additional features and price.

Vivo Z1 Pro release date 2019: The upcoming release of the Vivo Z1 Pro in India has people excited due to the plethora of features the device is touted to provide, as stated in an official tweet on Saturday, June 15 preceding the launch. The phone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery and an impressive 32 mega-pixel selfie camera among other features. The device will also sport an in-display selfie camera as well as 18W fast charging support.

The Chinese company has also revealed that the Vivo Z1 Pro will be available for purchase through Flipkart. In addition, the Z1 Pro will also be the official smartphone for the official PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019. The device is expected to hit markets this June 20, 2019.

The new Snapdragon 712 processor comes with an octa-core Kyro 360 central processing unit with Adreno 616 GPU. The Soc is based on the 10nm FinFET processor and allows for high quality 30 fps 4K video recording. The device sports an AI (artificial intelligence) engine enabling onboard automation and also supports HDR 10 displays.

Following its expected release on June 20, the Vivo Z1 Pro will reportedly be priced at a modest Rs. 14,999 in Indian markets and will be available in a wide range of colour options. The smartphone also boasts a 4 GB RAM with a 64 GB internal storage and will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Aside from these features, the Z1 Pro also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as an LED flash. The Vivo Z1 Pro will be released in India through a sale on Flipkart.

