Vivo Z1x debuts in India: The much-awaited Vivo Z1x has been launched in India today on September 6, Friday, 2019. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera set up which includes a 48-megapixel primary camera. The Vivo Z1x will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor which is one of the major UPS of the smartphone. The smartphone is a delight for the gamers as it comes with a lot of game-centric features like the game countdown, multi-turbo, 4D vibration and a few more awesome and unique features.

Vivo Z1 First sale: Offers, discounts and more

The Vivo Z1x will be available in two storage variants including the 6 GB along with 64 GB RAM variant and the 6 GB RAM along with 128 GB variant. The 6 GB RAM accompanied with 64 GB internal storage will be available at a price of Rs 16,990 and the variant with 6 GB RAM accompanied with 128 GB internal storage will be available at a price of Rs 18,990. The Vivo Z1x will have its first sale on the E-commerce website Flipkart and Vivo’s own official website. There are some exciting offers declared for the Vivo Z1x. All the customers who will buy the Vivo Z1x from Flipkart using HDFC Bank debit or credit cards will get an additional discount of Rs 1250. All the buyers of the Vivo Z1x will get exclusive benefits worth Rs 6000 from Reliance Jio.

Vivo Z1x specifications:

The Vivo Z1x comes with a 6.38-inch full HD+ display and a toughened glass called SCHOTT Xensation glass on the top of the display. The smartphone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor which will be paired with 6 GB RAM along with it with 64 GB internal storage and 128 GB internal storage as per the user’s preference. As per the camera of the smartphone is considered, the Vivo Z1x features a triple rear camera setup which includes 48-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. The smartphones also sports a 32-megapixel camera. The Vivo Z1x s powered by a battery of 4500 mAh which supports 22.5 W Vivo flash fast charging technology. The connectivity options consist of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, VoLTE, USB Type-C port. The smartphone also comes with sensors like the in-display fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor and a few more onboard.

