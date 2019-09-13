Vivo Z1x Flipkart sale: The first-ever sale of the Vivo Z1x is going to take place at 12:00 PM today via Flipkart and Vivo's official website.

Vivo Z1x Flipkart sale: Vivo Z1x will be available on its first sale in India today. The smartphones sale will start at 12:00 PM IST and the sale will be held via e-commerce website Flipkart and the official website of Vivo.

The Vivo Z1x runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor. Vivo Z1x comes with gaming-centric features and it also sports a triple rear camera set up along with a 48-megapixel primary camera.

Tap the link to directly access the sale page: Vivo Z1x Flipkart sale

Vivo Z1x Flipkart sale launch offers:

The basic variant of the Vivo Z1x including 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage will be available at a price of Rs 16,990 and the variant consisting of 6 GB RAM along with 128 GB internal storage will be available at a price of Rs 18,990.

The Vivo Z1x will be available in two different colour variants including Phantom Purple and Fusion Blue. The Vivo Z1x can be purchased through Flipkart and Vivo e-shop. This is the first-ever sale of the Vivo Z1x in India.

As per the launch offers of the Vivo Z1x is considered, customers can get no-cost EMI plans for up to 12 months and all the Jio subscribers will get benefits up to worth Rs 6,000. More offers include Rs 1250 off on HDFC cards and EMI transactions, 5 per cent cashback Axis bank buzz credit card and Flipkart Axis bank credit card.

Vivo Z1x Flipkart sale price and specifications

The Vivo Z1x comes with a 6.38-inch full HD+ display Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch and it is based on the Android 9.0 Pie along with FuntouchOS 9.1. The Vivo Z1x runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor accompanied with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The Vivo Z1x features multi-turbo and ultra game mode for improved gaming performance.

The Vivo Z1x sports a triple rear camera set up including 48-megapixel camera, 8-megapixel secondary camera, and 2-megapixel portrait camera. For selfies, the Vivo Z1z features a 32-megapixel front camera.

The internal storage of the smartphone is not expandable. Connectivity options in the smartphone will include-Fi, 4G VoLTE and USB type C port. The Vivo Z1x is powered by a battery of 4500 mAh and supports 22.5 W flash charging.

