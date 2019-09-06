Vivo Z1x India debut: Vivo Z1x is all set to make its India debut today, the smartphone is going to be the second one of the Z-series. Vivo previously teased minute details about the smartphone so everyone has a rough idea of the design and the specifications of the smartphone. The Vivo Z1x’s topmost feature is the triple rear camera set up consisting of a 48-megapixel camera and the smartphone is powered by a battery of 4500 mAh. This smartphone is definitely going to change the scene of the market due to its high-end specifications and a powerful battery.
Vivo Z1x India debut time, live streaming and expected price in India of Vivo Z1x:
The Vivo Z1x is going to make its India debut at 12:00 PM IST on September 6, Friday, 2019. The launch of the Vivo Z1x will be live-streamed on the company’s own official Facebook page. As of now, there is no confirmed information about the price range of the much-awaited Vivo Z1x but as per the speculations, the flagship smartphone will be priced in the range of Rs 20,000. As per the anticipations, the Vivo Z1x is a rebranded version of the Vivo Z5 which was recently launched in China and it will cost up to Rs 16,000 and will be exclusive to Flipkart.
Vivo Z1x India debut: specifications
The Vivo Z1x is going to sport an AMOLED display and around 6.38-inch display and will come with a water-drop shaped notch. The smartphone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor and will be powered by a battery of 4500 mAh. The Vivo Z1x will support the 22.5 W flash charge technology. As per the camera of the smartphone is considered, the Vivo Z1x will sport a triple rear camera set up including a 48-megapixel camera, 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. For the sake of selfies, the smartphone features a 32-megapixel front camera. The Vivo Z1x also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Most of the specifications of the Vivo Z1x match with the Vivo Z5 which was recently launched in China with 8 GB RAM along with 128 GB internal storage. All the exact details and specifications about the Vivo Z1 launch will be confirmed at the time of launch.