Vivo Z1x India debut: Vivo Z1x is going to launch in India today. Here are all the details about the Vivo Z1x live stream, launch time and specifications teased so far.

Vivo Z1x India debut: Vivo Z1x is all set to make its India debut today, the smartphone is going to be the second one of the Z-series. Vivo previously teased minute details about the smartphone so everyone has a rough idea of the design and the specifications of the smartphone. The Vivo Z1x’s topmost feature is the triple rear camera set up consisting of a 48-megapixel camera and the smartphone is powered by a battery of 4500 mAh. This smartphone is definitely going to change the scene of the market due to its high-end specifications and a powerful battery.

Vivo Z1x India debut time, live streaming and expected price in India of Vivo Z1x:

The Vivo Z1x is going to make its India debut at 12:00 PM IST on September 6, Friday, 2019. The launch of the Vivo Z1x will be live-streamed on the company’s own official Facebook page. As of now, there is no confirmed information about the price range of the much-awaited Vivo Z1x but as per the speculations, the flagship smartphone will be priced in the range of Rs 20,000. As per the anticipations, the Vivo Z1x is a rebranded version of the Vivo Z5 which was recently launched in China and it will cost up to Rs 16,000 and will be exclusive to Flipkart.

Vivo Z1x India debut: specifications

The Vivo Z1x is going to sport an AMOLED display and around 6.38-inch display and will come with a water-drop shaped notch. The smartphone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor and will be powered by a battery of 4500 mAh. The Vivo Z1x will support the 22.5 W flash charge technology. As per the camera of the smartphone is considered, the Vivo Z1x will sport a triple rear camera set up including a 48-megapixel camera, 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. For the sake of selfies, the smartphone features a 32-megapixel front camera. The Vivo Z1x also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Most of the specifications of the Vivo Z1x match with the Vivo Z5 which was recently launched in China with 8 GB RAM along with 128 GB internal storage. All the exact details and specifications about the Vivo Z1 launch will be confirmed at the time of launch.

