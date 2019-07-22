Two new bonus cards have been introduced by Vodafone of Rs 205 and Rs 225 with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with exclusive data benefits.

Vodafone has introduced 2 new prepaid recharge plans worth Rs 205 and Rs 225 with up to 4 GB data benefits. Both the new prepaid plans of Vodafone are available with unlimited voice calls and a total number of 600 SMS messages valid till the recharge’s validity. The Vodafone prepaid recharge plan of Rs 205 comes with a validity of 35 days and the Vodafone prepaid recharge plan of Rs 225 comes with a validity of Rs 225. Along with the introduction of two latest prepaid recharge plans, Vodafone Idea has also declared access to Zee5 theatre, Idea and Vodafone Movies and TV apps.

The official website of Vodafone has mentioned both the Rs 205 and Rs 225 prepaid recharge plans. Both the latest plans are listed as bonus cards for the prepaid subscribers of Vodafone.

On the other hand, Rs 205 prepaid plans of Vodafone includes 2 GB of 3G/4G data and the Rs 225 prepaid recharge of Vodafone which offers 4 GB data. As per the validity of both the, recharges is concerned, Rs 205 prepaid plan will be valid for 35 days and the Rs 225 prepaid plan will be valid for 48 days.

Both the prepaid recharge, provide unlimited local, roaming and STD calls and a total number of 600 SMS messages till the given validity in addition to the data benefits.

According to the reports, the plans will be first introduced for limited circles including Bihar, Delhi, and NCR, Karnataka, Jharkhand, and UP (West).

Apart from the new prepaid plans for all the Vodafone prepaid subscribers, Vodafone Idea announced access to Zee5 Theatre via the Vodafone Play and Idea Movies and TV app.

