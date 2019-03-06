Vodafone vs Airtel vs Reliance Jio: Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio are offering a number of plans at affordable prices with a lot of benefits like data, calling and SMS. Here are the best-prepaid plans you can opt for in order to avail 3 GB data and other benefits.

Vodafone vs Airtel vs Reliance Jio: Vodafone, Reliance Jio and Airtel are the largest names of the telecom service providing industry in India. All of the three companies are competing with each other in order to acquire the largest share in the market. The competition has caused a noticeable cut-off in the prices of the plans and services provided by the companies and an increase in the benefits provided to the consumers has also been witnessed. All of the telecom service providers are offering a number of prepaid plans with SMS, calling and data benefits.

Here are the best-prepaid plans from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone that provide more than 3 GB daily data and other benefits like calling and SMS for more than 28 days:

Vodafone’s prepaid plan of Rs 349: Vodafone consumers can avail the prepaid plan of Rs 349 valid for 28 days. In this pack, the consumers get 3 GB of daily 3G/4G data accompanied with 100 daily free SMS and unlimited Local, STD and Roaming calls. With all this, Vodafone also offers a free subscription to its Vodafone Play App.

Reliance Jio’s prepaid plan of Rs 299: Reliance Jio offers the cheapest prepaid plan that includes 3 GB daily data at Rs 299 and is valid for 28 days. Reliance Jio offers unlimited data benefits to its customers according to which if 3 GB daily high-speed 4G data gets exhausted, users can continue browsing at a speed of 64kbps for the rest of the day.

Airtel’s prepaid plan of Rs 349: Airtel provides 3 GB daily data to its customers along with SMS and calling benefits at Rs 349 and the plan will be valid for 28 days. Airtel also provides a free subscription to its Airtel TV app for streaming digital content.

