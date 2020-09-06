Netflix, the biggest streaming service in the world, has now released a new feature where people can watch some movies and the first few episodes of some shows for free.

Netflix, the biggest streaming service in the world, has now released a new feature where people can watch some movies and the first few episodes of some shows for free.

You can simply type or copy the following link in your web browser to watch the free content offered by Netflix — www.netflix.com/in/watch-free.

The option will work on android smartphones, tablets and on computers and latpotps with Windows. It will also work on some Smart TVs. However, it will not work on iOS devices.

Also read: Uyghur activist approaches Islamic community against Chinese oppression

Also read: Over 15 lakh people returned under Vande Bharat mission: Puri

One of the most popular TV shows on the list is Stranger Things, the first episode of which is being offered by Netflix through this new free content service. The service is also accessible on Amazon FireStick using a web browser.

Some other content available on this service is — Grace and Frankie, Murder Mystery, Love is Blind, The Two Popes, Bird Box, When they see SS, The Boss Baby Back in Business, Our Planet and Elite.

Currently, there are four monthly Netflix subscription plans available in India. The Rs 199 plan, for a single screen and only mobile phones. The 499 plan for contents on only one screen at a time whether its a PC, tablet, smartphone, or a smart TV. The Rs 649 plan, which allows for streaming on two devices, and the Rs 799 plan, allowing for streaming on four devices.

Also read: Multiple stabbings in UK’s Birmingham, police marks it as ‘major incident’