Weekend Sale on Amazon India, Flipkart: Amazon and Flipkart are offering a big sale on the smartphones which runs PUBG mobile smartphone game on the occasion of Independence day. From Xiaomi Mi A2 to Xiaomi Poco F1, these e-commerce websites are offering best deals for everyone to play this most popular game conveniently.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Price: Rs 9,999 from Rs 16,999 on Flipkart

Xiaomi Mi A2 is the newly furnished version of the Mi 6X which was launched in China. it features a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC. This is paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage, and 6GB of RAM with 128GB storage. It features a dual rear camera setup at the back, including a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor.

On the upfront, 20-megapixel camera with LED flash, it is AI-enabled also for detecting between 12 scene modes in order to capture better portrait selfies.

Xiaomi Poco F1

Price: Rs 17,999 down from Rs 20,999 on Flipkart

Poco F1 which comes with a Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Users have the facility of expanding the storage with the help of the second hybrid nano-SIM slot if they are running out of storage with up to 256GB microSD card.

Front of the device comes with a 20-megapixel camera sensor and an infrared sensor for secure face unlock. Poco F1 runs on a 4,000mAh battery and runs MIUI for Poco variant of MIUI based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Device is also touted with 6.18-inch screen with FHD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 18.7:9 aspect ratio and dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel camera primary sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth data at the back.

Realme 2 Pro



Price: 10,490 down from Rs 11,990 on Flipkart

Realme 2 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC.

For taking picture, it features a dual-camera setup at the back with a 16-megapixel sensor and 2-megapixel sensor. On the upfront it has a 16-megapixel camera as well. Backed by a 3,500mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS out-of-box.

Three RAM and storage configurations available including on 4GB/64GB, 6GB/64GB, 8GB/128GB.

Huawei P30 Lite

Price: Rs 17,990 down from Rs 19,990 on Amazon India

Huawei P30 Lite features a 6.15-inch full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It offers a combination of 24-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera setup at the back, and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for shooting selfies. Backed by a 3,340mAh battery runs on an Android 9 Pie operating system.

The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

Samsung Galaxy M30

Price: Rs 13,990 down from Rs 14,990 on Amazon India

Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Infinity-U notch that houses the front camera. Under the hood is an Exynos 7904 octa-core SoC. In the photography section, the smartphone comes with a triple camera setup at the back comprising of a 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.9 aperture), paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel third sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

A dedicated microSD card slot is also present on the smartphone.

The smartphone is armed with a 5,000mAh battery and comes bundled with a 15W fast charger in the box.

