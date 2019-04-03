WhatsApp application for Nokia 8100: There is good news for all Nokia users because Nokia 8100 has come up with WhatsAppfacility. The entry-level 4G-enabled phone was launched at a price of Rs 5,999/- in two colour options – black and yellow. It has a curved design with slide-out keyboard cover.

Nokia 8100, basically known as banana phone, introduced last year 2018 in February, later arrived in India on October, which came with 4G LTE connectivity now updated with WhatsApp application, HMD Global said in a press statement. Nokia 8110 users can rush to the nearest Nokia Store to download WhatsApp. WhatsApp for Nokia 8110 was confirmed by HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas in a tweet in July last year. The entry-level 4G-enabled phone was launched at a price of Rs 5,999/- in two colour options – black and yellow. It has a curved design with slide-out keyboard cover.

In the world of smartphones, Nokia is giving a tough competition to the other telecom industries. The reasonable price of the phone makes it more desirable.

Features:

Nokia 8110 has a 2.45-inch QVGA colour display and it runs KaiOS. The phone is supported by dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 processor, which can be clocked up to 1.1Ghz. It has 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The main feature of the phone is 1,500mAh battery and comes with a 2MP rear camera with single LED flash. Handy and portable. The modern version has a colour screen and significantly slimmer profile. It also retains the retro feel of the original handset, with its curved back and manual-sliding keyboard.

Additionally, it comes up a Wi-Fi hotspot which is a plus point, along with the support for an App store to download apps, such as Google Maps, Google Assistant, Facebook and, Twitter among others and the all-time favourite Snake game. The handsets could be updated OTA (Over The Air) with an intelligent menu structure, which allowed simple information input, which was sent through a simple structured text message to an MT receiver. This station could interpret information and a structured text message back to the handset.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More