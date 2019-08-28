WhatsApp is soon going to introduce a new feature of using customized themes for iOS and Android-based users. For the iOS users, the Facebook-owned company is also going to introduce the memoji feature too.

The instant messaging app, WhatsApp is working in order to introduce a lot of new features for the people using the app on Android and iOS platforms. The company is also going to upgrade its web-based platforms by introducing features like albums and group stickers on WhatsApp web. As per the reports, WhatsApp is planning to bring a unique feature which will allow the user to change themes within the app.

As per the reports by the WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is going to bring customized themes and it was also clear that the Facebook-owned social media platform is going to introduce multiple themes. After the release of the custom themes feature, WhatsApp users will be able to select their favorite theme in the app-based social media platform. The new themes are definitely going to be different from the original green theme of WhatsApp and dark mode introduced later.

Major details about the custom theme feature are still not confirmed by the Facebook-owned social media platform and the users need to wait to get apt information about the feature until the company launches it officially.

WhatsApp is also said to launch the memoji feature as same as in iPhones which means that the iPhone users will be able to share the memojis made by them with their family and friends on WhatsApp. As per the reports, the memoji feature of the WhatsApp is likely to be introduced in the next upcoming update for the iOS.

