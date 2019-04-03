WhatsApp introduces latest feature permitting users whether they want to join a group or not: WhatsApp has now introduced the new WhatsApp group feature through which users can now decide whether they want to join a group or not. Till now, any admin of any group was allowed to add you to a group and just in case you don't want to be the part of that specific group, you need to leave it.

WhatsApp introduces latest feature permitting users whether they want to join a group or not: WhatsApp is leaving no stone unturned in order to combat the issue of fake news and sharing of misleading information. Previously, WhatsApp restricted the feature of forward messaging to only five users at a time and now the Facebook-owned messaging platform has introduced a new feature, now users can control that who can add them to a particular WhatsApp group. On April 3, 2019, WhatsApp launched new WhatsApp group features. According to the latest features, now the users will be able to control that who adds them to a specific group.

WhatsApp published a media release which stated that the WhatsApp groups continue to connect coworkers, family, classmates and friends. Since the past few months, users have demanded better control over their experience in terms of WhatsApp groups. WhatsApp officials added that they have added the latest privacy setting and an invite system to help the individuals decide who can add them to the groups.

Steps to enable the WhatsApp Group Feature:

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app.

Step2: Go to the settings option.

Step 3: Tap on Account.

Step 4: Tap the Privacy option.

Step 5: Select the Groups option.

Step 6: You can now choose among the three mentioned options including Nobody, My Contacts or Everyone. If the user selects the Nobody option, then he or she will be asked to approve the joining request for every group they are invited to join, if one selects my contacts option then only the contacts saved in an individuals phone will be allowed to add them to a particular group.

