5 WhatsApp latest features: WhatsApp is going to introduce a number of new features which are going to improve the user experience.

5 WhatsApp latest features: WhatsApp has launched a number of latest features for Android and iOS users in the past few months. These features are going to make WhatsApp more attractive than ever. Some of the WhatsApp latest features are exclusively available on WhatsApp Beta which any Android and iOS platform user can access. Here is the list of special and latest features available for both the Android and iOS versions.

Facebook story integration:

All WhatsApp users who put status updates can now share their status as Facebook stories. They will find an option to Share to Facebook story just below the WhatsApp Status. By doing so, your WhatsApp story will be seen as your Facebook story too.

Fingerprint unlock:

WhatsApp fingerprint unlock is now available for both iOS and Android users. This feature helps the users lock their smartphones by using their fingerprint or FaciID on their iPhones. WhatsApp also lets users hide the content in the notification when the fingerprint unlock option is enabled.

Frequently forwarded:

WhatsApp’s frequently forwarded tool majorly focuses on stopping the spread of spam messages more than five times. Frequently forwarded messages on WhatsApp are generally indicated as spam.

Consecutive voice messages:

WhatsApp recently upgraded messages with consecutive play. Now, all the users need are not supposed to play each voice message individually. If a WhatsApp user gets multiple voice messages, the app will play all the files consecutively.

Group Invitation:

A privacy feature stops other people from adding a user to any WhatsApp group. This feature allows the user to chose the option nobody if they don’t want to join any WhatsApp group. All those who chose the option nobody get a group invitation request which generally expires in three days. There is an option named as my contact which allows the user’s contacts to make him join a group and there is an option named as everyone which allows everyone to add the user in a WhatsApp group.

