WhatsApp latest news: WhatsApp has been working in order to implement biometric authentication for Android smartphones. The latest beta update of WhatsApp on Google Play Store comes up with new development for biometric authentication. As per the WhatsAppBetaInfo, if the users enable biometric authentication on Android then no one can take a screenshot of their chats as the other user will be completely unable to take the screenshots of the conversation. The description present in the feature titled ‘Fingerprint security’, when it is enabled, the fingerprint will be required in order to open WhatsApp and the conversation screenshots are blocked. This basically means that those people who use the fingerprint sensor to lock and unlock their WhatsApp will not have the permission to take a screenshot of any conversation. Biometric authentication is still not available for the WhatsApp users and for the public beta users too. Nothing is confirmed by the company about the lunch of biometric authentication feature for WhatsApp.

WhatsApp for iPhone already supports the touch ID and Face ID recognition. But there is no restriction in the WhatsApp for Android that blocks the users from taking screenshots of the conversations on WhatsApp. Once the fingerprint recognition will be activated on Android that all the details will be clarified.

On Android smartphones, the user can access the biometric authentication from Settings > Account > Privacy. WhatsApp will also provide the user with options to automatically lock WhatsApp after a time period of 1 minute, 10 minutes, 30 minutes and immediately. If WhatsApp will be unable to recognize the fingerprints and there are too many failed attempts, the app will get locked for a few minutes.

The beta update also brought some changes to the tab of stickers. WhatsApp now categorizes stickers and emoji simultaneously. The latest stickers tab also has some sub-sections including content stickers, recent, shapes, and favourites. Talking about the current situation, GIF, stickers, and emoji are placed separately on WhatsApp.

