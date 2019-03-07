WhatsApp latest news: All accounts on the unofficial versions of WhatsApp will be banned soon. WhatsApp has urged the users to make a back up of their information and data present on the unofficial versions of WhatsApp like GB WhatsApp and WhatsApp Plus.

WhatsApp latest news: WhatsApp is going to ban all the users who are utilising the platform through any unofficial app from the play store. The official WhatsApp is especially going to target the apps like GB WhatsApp and WhatsApp Plus. The Facebook-owned app has warned people that if they will not stop using the unofficial versions of the app then their accounts will be banned as WhatsApp Plus and GB WhatsApp. People who are using the WhatsApp Plus and GB WhatsApp will get an in-app message which will say that their account will be temporarily banned.

In a FAQ page, WhatsApp stated that GB WhatsApp and WhatsApp plus are developed by third parties and these apps violate the Terms of Service of the official app of WhatsApp. The company also added that they do not support these third-party apps as WhatsApp is unable to authenticate their security practices. WhatsApp has recommended the users to make a back up of their chat history in order to avoid any loss of data and information.

The WhatsApp plus and the GB WhatsApp are the revamped versions of the official WhatsApp’s original app. The GB WhatsApp permits the user to run two WhatsApp accounts at the same time which can not happen in the original app. You can also block incoming calls on GB WhatsApp. WhatsApp Plus has plenty of additional features like increased forward limit, auto-reply and ability to schedule messages.

