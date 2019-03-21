WhatsApp-like quoted replies feature now available on Facebook Messenger: Facebook is going to add a new feature of a quote and reply in the Facebook Messenger. The quote and reply feature work on the same algorithm as it does in WhatsApp. The users can quote and reply to any particular picture, text image, GIF, emoji, or video.

WhatsApp-like quoted replies feature now available on Facebook Messenger: Facebook Messenger is going to get an update in which the quote and reply feature will be added to Facebook’s messaging platform. The quote and reply feature will permit the users to quote and reply to particular messages in a conversation, which will work on the same procedure as it happens in WhatsApp which is Facebook’s own messaging platform. As per the reports, the quote and reply feature will follow the unseen feature that Facebook recently added to its messaging app Facebook Messenger. Basically, the unsend feature allows the user to unsend the message they have sent to anyone. The user can delete the message only in 10 minutes, after 10 minutes, the user cannot unsend the message. The unsend feature is available on WhatsApp as well.

The quote and reply feature work on the same algorithm as it does in WhatsApp. The users can quote and reply to any particular picture, text image, GIF, emoji, or video. This can be done by just pressing the message and tapping the reply button. In the new WhatsApp update, quote and reply can be done by just sliding the particular message in the right direction.

The latest quote and reply feature bring Facebook Messenger more close to WhatsApp in terms of functionality. Facebook recently made an announcement that it is going to merge the WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. Once the apps get merged then the users will get the liberty to send messages from one platform to another.

Previously, Facebook Messenger launched a new dark theme for its Android and iOS users. The dark theme for Facebook Messenger was one of the most demanded features. There are many advantages of the Dark mode of the Facebook messenger as it reduces the effect of blue light. The Dark mode or Night mode is also good for the battery life of the smartphone as many companies are adopting the feature. Google is also going to include the night mode in the Android Q.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More