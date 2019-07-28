WhatsApp Pay to debut by year-end: WhatsApp Pay is going to be officially launched in India. Facebook is still making efforts to get WhatsApp Pay legally approved.

WhatsApp Pay to debut by year-end: WhatsApp Pay has been prevailing in India for a year and the service is going to officially launch in India. Facebook is still working in order to get legal approvals for the official launch of WhatsApp in India. Previously Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the organization is actively working in order to successfully launch WhatsApp pay in India. The global head of WhatsApp, Will Cathart gave a clearer timeline of the launch recently during his official visit to India. He also said that WhatsApp Pay will be available for all users in India by the end of the current year. WhatsApp has around 400 million users in India and the company has approximately 1 million users using the payment service of the app.

What is WhatsApp Pay:

WhatsApp Pay is a payment service based on UPI launched in India last February in the beta version of the app. WhatsApp users can link their bank accounts to WhatsApp and transfer money through the messaging app. WhatsApp Pay will support all popular banks including HDFC, ICICI, Axis Bank, State bank of India and even the Airtel Payments Bank.

How it can be enabled:

WhatsApp pay is not available for all the users in India. WhatsApp beta users will have the feature in their official WhatsApp app before the regular users. In order to start using the service, WhatsApp Pay users need to initiate a payment to a saved contact. After receiving the request, the user can link their UPI account on WhatsApp Pay. After all these users can send and receive their money on WhatsApp itself.

How to use WhatsApp Pay:

WhatsApp Pay is very easy to use the app as the money can be transferred on the app in the same way a photograph or a video is shared. All ther users can send money directly through a chat by tapping on the share file icon and selecting the payment option. There is a dedicated option for payments available under the shortcut menu. Users can check their transactions, account details and history also.

Modes of transaction:

During the initial times, WhatsApp Pay permits the users to send money only to the saved contacts after which it allowed to send it through the UPI. Later, WhatsApp Pay introduced QR Code for its payment service. Each WhatsApp Pay user has a unique QR code which users can scan and send money.

