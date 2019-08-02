WhatsApp rolls out frequently forwarded feature to take on fake news: With an aim to curb fake news, WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that will tell users how many a message has been forwarded before it landed into your inbox. Scroll down to know more about the new WhatsApp feature.

WhatsApp rolls out frequently forwarded feature to take on fake news: WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature known as the frequently forwarded for all its users in India. As the name suggests, the frequently forwarded label will help the users spot a message that has been forwarded multiple times on instant messaging platforms. Such sort of forwarded messages will feature a special double arrow icon. All the users will also receive a notification whenever they are sending any frequently forwarded message to others.

The frequently forwarded feature is under the testing stage for a long time. The frequently forwarded label will appear when a message has been forwarded more than five times. WhatsApp says the number of times a message has been forwarded is end-to-end encrypted.

WhatsApp is also going to shorten the long text messages to make them chain messages. If anyone wants to read the full message, then they need to click on the message to see its full length. The company is going to introduce the new features in order to make the messaging experience better for the users especially in the case of a group chat.

WhatsApp spokesperson stated that this update to mark the forwarded messages will help the users identify whether the message received is a frequently forwarded one or not. WhatsApp has also limited the ability to forward a text message to a maximum of five chats.

WhatsApp’s new feature is introduced in order to tackle the issue of fake news and the spread of fake information through the instant messaging platform. Over the past few months, WhatsApp has introduced a few in-app features and run awareness campaigns.

WhatsApp is all set to launch its payment service, WhatsApp Pay in India. The Global Head of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart said that the company is all set to introduce the service by the end of 2019. He concluded his statement by saying that to boost digital inclusion in India, they will introduce their pay service across the whole country after meeting all the regulations told to them. Currently, WhatsApp has 400 million active users in India.

