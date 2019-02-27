WhatsApp to get group invitation control feature soon, testing begins in Android Beta version: WhatsApp users are soon going to experience a new feature of controlling group invitations. This feature is going to be a boon for the WhatsApp users who get added in unnecessary groups. For now, testing of the feature is going on and in no time it will be available for the users.

WhatsApp to get group invitation control feature soon: WhatsApp has started the testing of the group invitation control feature in its Android version which permits the user to decide that who can add them to a WhatsApp group. Due to this new feature, users can now avoid the situation of being added to a WhatsApp group without their permission. The feature provides three-level security before joining a WhatsApp group. The feature is disabled for now but will be soon added to the official application of WhatsApp after the bugs and glitches get removed.

The group invitation control feature is present in the beta version 2.19.55 of WhatsApp. The feature is currently under process and is being tested so it is not available for all the android users. The group invitation control feature entered the Android platform through the WhatsAppBetaInfo.

As for now, you can go to settings > account > privacy > groups and choose among the three invitation options i.e., everyone, nobody and my contacts. The everyone option allows everyone to add the user to any group, the nobody option will restrict everyone from adding the user to any group while my contacts option will allow the contacts present in the user’s phone to add them in any group.

