WhatsApp users are all set to witness a new feature in the App which will make their Youtube and Facebook video watching time a friendlier than ever. This feature is popularly known as PIP mode 2.0. Yes, finally the company is all set to roll out the PIP mode 2.0 for its Android user in the Beta version.

WhatsApp, the most convenient communication social media messaging app is constantly evolving. With time, Whatsapp users are witnessing unique features. The Whatsapp has become a communication friendly application. New features and functionalities are constantly being added on its application. Speculation was doing the rounds that the WhatsApp is constantly working on improving the functionality of its picture-in-picture (PIP) mode or the PIP mode 2.0.

Now, the company has decided to roll out its picture-in-picture (PIP) mode for every WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.19.177.

After a long time, the PIP mode is being launched due to its limitation. Earlier, it would stop playing a video whenever a WhatsApp user switched to another application. The fault was visible when the WhatsApp wasn’t closed. Now, with new improvement, the PIP mode 2.0 will be launched.

The original PIP mode feature was reported by WABetaInfo. WABetaInfo is a blog which reports the developments and upcoming features updates on the social messaging app. In the month of March, it was reported that the Facebook-owned app had already started working on fixing limitation with the feature.

Features of PIP mode 2.0

Allow the WhatsApp users to play a YouTube video or a Facebook video in the background even after switching from one chat to another within the App. Also when a user switches to another app without closing the app.

Meanwhile, the WhatsApp is also working on a new feature to ensure its users don’t mistakenly end up sending images to the wrong contact.

But soon the app would show the name of the recipient mentioned below the caption in the screen. It has been enabled the users to ensure the security for sending their images to the correct recipient. In a way to avoid accidental goof-ups.

Until now, the WhatsApp shows an image of the recipient in the top left corner of the screen when the users select and edit the images.

