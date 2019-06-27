WhatsApp to stop working on these smartphones soon, details inside: In just 8 months, some of the smartphones will no longer be able to use WhatsApp. An update in its FAQ no longer support Android versions 2.3.7 and older, iOS 7 and older.

WhatsApp to stop working on these smartphones soon, details inside: Instant messaging app Whatsapp will soon stop working on some of the smartphones by the end of this year. After updating its FAQ, the company revealed that the app will soon stop working on Android versions 2.3.7 and older, iOS 7 and older. The company’s FAQ also warned the Whatsapp’s support for Microsoft’s Windows Phone operating systems would no longer be available after December 31, 2019. Apart from that, the app would no longer be available in the Microsoft Store after July 19, 2019. The devices currently working on Android versions 2.3.7 or older and iOS 7 or older can use the app till February 1, 2020.

WhatsApp has recommended its users to use Android 4.0.3 or more and iOS 8 or a higher version to continue using the messaging app. The app will also be supported by KaiOS 2.5.1 or higher. Reports said that it is not the first time that the app has decided to take such a step. However, the reason could also be that Microsoft is asking its users to switch to Android or iOS as it itself is cutting off Windows 10 mobile OS support in December this year.

Now, the app is working on testing picture-in-picture or PiP mod for the iOS and Android version. The update is currently available for the beta users and allows them to minimize the video chat screen itself so that the user can chat with others simultaneously. A few days back, the app has introduced a range of new updates for the users to strengthen the data security policy.

