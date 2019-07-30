WhatsApp users will now get the privilege to run their account simultaneously on two or more different devices. this feature is going to help the people who are less indulged in their smartphones and carry laptops or work on systems.

WhatsApp users are soon to going to get a new and exciting feature through which they can use there WhatsApp simultaneously in two different smartphones which was a very necessary thing to get as a feature for all the smartphone users as this is going to make their expereince with WhatsApp much better. WABetaInfo is a page which tracks and notifies about all the updates about WhatsApp clearly said that the app is going to get the feature rolled out for WhatsApp for Windows / Universal Windows Platform (UWP)and for iOS, iPadOS and for the Android users as well. So all the users can now use WhatsApp on their smartphones as well as there PCs if there smartphone has low or no network connection.

Previously, the same platform launched a rumour sort of thing that the multi-platform system of WhatApp will be supported by the iOS operating system. It was also said that the same WhatsApp account can be used on an iPad as soon as the app will be available without uninstalling it from an iPhone. The same WhatsApp account also on Android devices. As per the reports people can use the UWP app in order to run WhatsApp simultaneously both on a system and a smartphone.

As per the latest reports, WhatsApp could soon have a web version that will work completely without a smartphone. WhatsApp is said to be working in such a way for users so that they can use the instant messaging app on the browser of their desktop without any need to scan the QR code. If someone needs to run WhatsApp on the desktop then they need to have an active account on their smartphone and are also required to log in by scanning the QR code displayed on their system by their smartphones.

