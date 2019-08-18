WhatsApp has come up with latest features, here is the list of features you want to know about

WhatsApp Messenger that is owned by Facebook and its services are provided on mobile devices but is also accessible to computers. WhatsApp was released 10 years ago in 2009 and from then it keeps updating its software and gives access to various features, the messaging app is used by more than 1.5 billion users in the world. In India, it stands for having 400 million users.

Recently WhatsApp was working on its privacy and control of spam thing, the app will soon come up with WhatsApp dark mode which will be available to ios13 and Android Q update. WhatsApp keeps updating features on a daily basis but here are some features that you can use forthwith.

Fingerprint Unlock

WhatsApp is bringing fingerprint unlock for Android users. You need to click on the account and after that click on the option of privacy and the last option says screen lock and use your fingerprint to unlock your favourite messenger app. This feature is already available for the ios users they can unlock it by fingerprint or face id.

Frequently Forwarded

The app made the Frequently Forwarded feature available to let know the people of spam messages that have been forwarded for more than five times.

Back to Back Voice Messages

This feature is for the voice messages on WhatsApp when you receive consecutive numbers of voice messages you don’t need to take the pain of playing the next one right after you listen to the first voice message, now it will be played by its own.

