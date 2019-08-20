Xiaomi is all set to launch it's brand new A-series smartphone Mi A3 which the successor of Mi A2 launched last year. The Mi A3 will come in three color variants.

Chinese smartphone producer Xiaomi has always introduced high-end budget smartphones for Android users in the market. Xiaomi is going to add a new smartphone in its A-series. After the successful launch and outstanding review of the Mi A2 in the market, the Chinese smartphone producing company is all set to launch its brand new smartphone Mi A3 on August 21, Wednesday, 2019.

Mi A series is always compared with the Redmi Note series because of their similar features and specifications, so the wait is finally going to over tomorrow as the Mi A3 is going have its India launch.

The Mi A3 will be available in three color variants. Not Just Blue, Kind Of Grey and More Than White. These are the names announced by the company itself and were also witnessed in the teaser video on Amazon. The smartphone will be available on Amazon from August 21 in the morning.

The price in India will start from Rs 14,998 which is comparatively lower than the last year’s Mi A2 which started at Rs 16,999. With 64 GB storage and 4GB RAM, the basic variant of the phone will cost only Rs 14,998. For 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, you will have to spend Rs 17,498. It is a global variant of the smartphone so it would be interesting to see whether Mi brings the same variant to Indian market or it brings a different upgrade.

Talking about the camera, it has a triple camera mounted at the rear side of the phone and the primary camera is of 48 mega-pixel. There are many upgrades in Mi A3 over A2 as it includes a 4000mAh battery, an AMOLED screen with an in-display sensor, headphone jack, and comparatively better selfie camera.

