Xiaomi Black Shark 2 renders: Black Shark 2, a gaming smartphone, will be launched on March 18, 2019 in China. Ahead of the launch, a few renders of the smartphone have been released on social media. Black Shark 2 is backed by Xiaomi company, the Company’s CEO, Peter Wu has shared an official render of the device on his Weibu account which has revealed the front of the handset. Going by the photos, the Black Shark 2 official render features a notch-less design with uniform bezels at the top and the bottom with rounded corners. A controller is placed beside the Black Shark 2, indicating the company probably launch a new controller with a circular touchpad.

Credits: Wibu/Peter Wu

Already, the Black Shark 2 has been equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon, 855 SoC. However, the smartphone’s design had been kept a secret from everyone. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun also shared a render of the Black Shark 2, but, it doesn’t reveal any other details of the render. The Black Shark 2 can be seen flaunting a metallic build. Similarly to its predecessors, there is a company’s signature green shade running alongside the chamfered metallic edge.

A controller with a circular touchpad can also be seen lying in the photos, suggesting that a few gaming accessories are also in the pipeline. The rear panel of the Black Shark 2’s rear panel. Other than this, the other features, such as Liquid Cool 3.0 technology 12GB of RAM have already been confirmed. AnTuTu listing showcased that the gaming smartphone will come with full HD+ (2340 x 1080 Pixels) resolution display. The Black Shark 2 will be operated on the Android 9 Pie system. Latest updates will be provided when available.

However, the recent visit of AnTuTu listing has indicated that a version with 8GB of RAM will also be launched. Giving more distinct feature, in comparison to first generation Black Shark smartphone, the bezels are depicted with rounded corners.

The most noticeable change is in the absence of a physical home button, which also housed the fingerprint sensor on the original Black Shark. It is not known, whether the Black Shark 2 will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, or it will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

