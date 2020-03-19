Xiaomi Mi 10: The Beijing-based company, Xiaomi is all set to launch its new Mi-series in the Indian market. The launch will take place on March 31, the online event by 12: 30pm on all social media platforms and on Xiaomi's Mi.com site. However, there's good news for all the customers who are planning to book the phone, they will get Rs, 2500 discount.

Lights camera action! The new Mi-series is all set to make a debut in the Indian market. The Beijing-based company, Xiaomi officially announced on Thursday that Mi 10 will launch on March 31. To make it grand, the company has sent invitations to Media for the Livestream. The online event will start by 12: 30pm on all social media platforms and on Xiaomi’s Mi.com site.

It was earlier speculated that Xiaomi was planning to launch Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in the Indian market, however, the plan changed and they focused only on Mi 10. Last month, Mi 10 with Pro variant was launched in China. In India, the company will start taking pre-orders from 3 pm IST between March 31 to April 7. So for all those who are planning to punch their order will receive an instant discount of Rs. 2,500 on Axis Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Similarly, discounts of Rs. 2,000 will be given to the purchases made through Axis Bank debit cards and EMI transactions.

Mi 10 price in India

The price of Mi 10 has not been disclosed, Howbeit, Xiaomi Vice President has confirmed that prices will be different pricing model which was announced in China. In China, the price starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 42,400). The Mi 10 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

Enough waiting! See you on March 27th! Make sure you tune in to get all the details.#Mi10 #LightsCameraAction pic.twitter.com/8nNJ4Alyth — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 6, 2020

Mi 10 specifications, features

The Mi 10 sports 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a smart fingerprint reader underneath and a punch hole in the top left corner with a 20 MP selfie camera.

with a 90Hz rate. It also runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. In the Mi 10 back, 108108MP primary camera, joined by 13MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor units. The smartphone also has up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Talking about the Mi 10 battery packs a 4,780mAh battery that supports 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. With that, the company will recently launch a wireless Charger in India to set the pitch for the new Mi-series phone.

