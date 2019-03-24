Xiaomi Mi 4 Band to feature ECG sensor and NFC support: The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 was spotted on a website and according to the listings, 2 variants of the fitness tracker will be launched and one of the models is going to support NFC.

Xiaomi Mi 4 Band to feature ECG sensor and NFC support: The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is listed on some websites. The listings reveal two models of the upcoming Mi Band including the Mi Band 4 and Mi Band 4 NFC. The company is going to introduce new features in the Mi Band 4. According to the listing, Xiaomi Mi Band 4 NFC is going to have NFC support. The Mi Band will support the Bluetooth 5.0 as compared to the Mi Band 3 which featured the Bluetooth 4.2. The latest version of the Mi Band will have efficient power consumption and a higher data transmission speed.

According to the rumours, Mi Band 4 will sport an ECG sensor. However, the company has not made any comment on the Band featuring an ECG sensor. Another rumour about the Mi Band 4 is that it going to feature a colour display. Earlier in this month, Huami, the company behind Xiaomi’s Mi Band fitness tracker series has declared that the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is going to make its debut in late 2019. The Chief Financial Officer of Huami, David Cui said that the Mi Band 4 will not lunch by March or April but it is confirmed that the fitness tracker will make its debut by 2019 only. The Chief Financial Officer also said that Mi Band 4 is going to feature a lot of upgrades in comparison to the Mi Band 3.

Mi Band 3 made its debut in September 2018 and was available at a price of Rs 1,999. The Xiaomi Band features a 0.78-inch OLED touchscreen display. The fitness tracker is powered by a Li-ion polymer battery of 110 mAh with a battery life 20 days. The Mi Band 4 is water resistance up to 50 metres.

Previously, in an event named as the Redmi Go launch event, the company launched its new range of smartphone and its own payments app based on Unified Payments Service (UPI) in India. The Redmi Go is Xiaomi’s cheapest smartphone which features 1 GB RAM, 1 Gigahertz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor and an 8 GB internal storage. The internal storage of the smartphone can be expanded up to 128 GB via a microSD card. The Redmi Go is available at a price of Rs 4,499 in India.

