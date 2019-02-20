Xiaomi Mi 9 launch in China: One of the much-awaited smartphones of Xiaomi, the Xiaomi Mi 9 is going to be launched officially on February 20, 2019, in China. The phone's global launch is anticipated on February 24. Have a look at the specifications and the expected price of the phone.

Xiaomi Mi 9 launch in China: Xiaomi Mi 9 is going to make its debut in the Chinese smartphone market on February 20, 2019. The Mi9 will be launched today with the Mi 9 Explorer Edition and the Mi 9 SE. Today, the smartphone giant Samsung is also going to launch the Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy S10E at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event which is going to be held at San Fransisco. The global debut of the Mi 9 is most likely to be scheduled on February 24 at Mobile World Congress which is one of the most awaited events for all the smartphone lovers as many of the renowned smartphone companies will be going to launch their ultimate models in the same.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 will sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen and it will be having a full high definition resolution. It will have a screen to body ratio of 90.7 per cent which is approximately 8 per cent more than that of Mi 8. The phone will feature different modes like the game mode, eye-protection mode and highlight mode. Xiaomi Mi 9 will run on the latest Snapdragon 855 SoC. There are chances that the phone will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone will also feature a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel secondary camera along with a 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor and the front camera will be of 24-megapixels. The triple rear camera setup of the Mi 9 can also be spotted in the promo images.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 will be powered by a 3,500 mAh battery and will be equipped with 32W fast charging. It will operate on the Android Pie 9.0 with the MIUI 10. It will have three storage options which will be 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage, 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage and 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 will be available in white, black, gold and blue colour options to chose from. The Xiaomi Mi 9 is going to make a debut globally on February 24 and this phone is going to give a tough competition to all the phones near its price range which will lie between Rs 34,000 to 39,000.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App

Read More