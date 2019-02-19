Xiaomi Mi 9 will be launching the M series of this smartphone on February 20. After the specifications of the phone, now the prices have been leaked online. This is one of the most-awaited handset of the year which has grabbed a lot of hype, recently for its new features. Another interesting highlight is an Explorer Edition of the handset will also be launched by Xiaomi during the same event.

Xiaomi Mi 9 handset prices have also been leaked online. As per a leading gadget report, the Xiaomi Mi 9 will have a storage space of 6GB RAM/64GB storage, 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage versions. They will be priced at CYN 3,300 (roughly Rs. 34,800), CYN 3,500 (roughly Rs. 36,900) and CYN 3,700 (roughly Rs. 39,000), respectively.

Another interesting highlight which has come to the fore is that Xiaomi will be launching an Explorer Edition of the handset as well, similarly to the last year.

The smartphone will be unveiled on the same day, when Samsung will be launching its flagship Galaxy S10 series.

Other highlights

The Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition (8GB RAM/256GB storage). Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition (12GB RAM) will be priced at CYN 5,000 (roughly Rs. 52,700) and CYN 6,000 (roughly Rs. 63,300), respectively.

Camera specifications

Xiaomi wil feature a 48-megapixel primary rear camera backed by f/1.75 aperture, 1/2.0″ Sony IMX586 sensor, 6P lens, 4-in-1 pixel binning, 0.8μm pixel size along with a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.2 aperture, 6P lens, 2x lossless zoom, 1.0μm pixel size and a 16-megapixel 117-degree ultra-wide angle lens featuring f/2.2 aperture, 6P lens, 4cm macro and 1.0μm pixel size.

At the front, the Xiaomi Mi 9 will come with a 20-megapixel camera with AI beauty support.

Features according to speculations

The Xiaomi Mi 9 will sport a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with waterdrop notch design while the smartphone is expected to offer up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The handset is expected to be backed by a 3,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support while the Xiaomi Mi 9 will run MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Other host of features of Xiaomi Mi 9 also include Turbocharge technology, in-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock and many more.

