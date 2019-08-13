Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone is ready to launch in India on August 21. The brand new Xiaomi Mi A3 comes with three rear camera setup, Android One software, and 48MP primary camera.

Xiaomi Mi A3 is all set to launch on August 21 at 12 pm in India, the company has officially declared. Xiaomi Mi A3 will be featured with three rear camera setup, 48MP primary camera, and Android One software. The upcoming Mi A3 will not run MIUI software.

The company is ready to launch the global version of Mi A3 in India, which means the global specs of Mi A3 will be available in the Indian model as well. The global model of Xiaomi Mi A3 comes with a 6.088-inch OLED display.

The Mi A3 is also featured Snapdragon 665 processor and this is the first smartphone releasing with Qualcomm processor. In the global model, the Xiaomi Mi A3 comes in two variants- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage . The Mi A3 model is packed with a powerful 4030mAh battery.

Talking about the camera quality, the Xiaomi Mi A3 has three rear cameras set up on the back panel. The primary camera uses a 48MP sensor and comes with an aperture size of f/1.79, the secondary camera comes with an 8MP wide-angle camera sensor and the third one 2MP camera sensor. The Xiaomi Mi A3 brings a 32MP sensor on the front camera. It has a waterdrop notch where the front camera housed. The Xiaomi Mi A3 also runs Google’s Android One software which means it has no third-party apps or advertisements.

The Xiaomi Mi A3 was launched in Spain last month with a price tag starting at EUR 249 (around Rs. 19,900) for the 64GB storage model and the 128GB storage variant with a price starting at EUR 279 (around Rs. 22,200).

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App