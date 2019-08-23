The Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has launched its new smartphone Mi A3 in India and it is going to be the first smartphone releasing with Android 10 which was initially named as the Android Q.

The Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has launched its much-awaited smartphone Mi A3 in India today. The Chinese smartphone is available for sale on Amazon India store. The smartphone is priced at Rs 12,999 and it appears to be a cost-efficient one as per the reviews. With comparison to Mi A2, the Mi A3 is a massive upgrade as it has better design, specifications, hardware, cameras, battery and everything.

Mi A3 is the only smartphone till date to have an update of Android 10 which was initially named as Android Q.

The Xaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Xaomi India has officially confirmed that the MiA3 will be among the first smartphones in the world to get Android 10 update.

Talking about the camera, the Mi A3 has Sony IMX 48MP primary image sensor+8MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP portrait camera on the back. The battery of MiA3 is comparatively better and more powerful than the old Mi A2 as Mi A3 comes packed with a 4030mAh battery. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone also includes AI face unlocking support. The Xiaomi comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front, back and as well as on the camera module. The triple Gorilla Glass 5 protection is known to increase the durability of the smartphone and it protects the screen from breaking with a mild attack.

Android 10 will be launched soon but its name has not been announced yet by Google. Now, the Q in Android actually stands for will be never disclosed by Google on a public platform.

For all the latest Gadgets News, download NewsX App