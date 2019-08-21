Xiaomi Mi A3 Price in India: Mi A3, with 6-inch AMOLED display, in-display fingerprint sensor and triple rear cameras, has come with the design improvement.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Price in India: Xiaomi launched two variants of its latest smartphone Mi A3 in India at 12 noon today (on Wednesday, August 21, 2019). The power-packed Android One phone is available in three colour options. While the Mi A3: 6/ 64GB variant costs Rs 12,999, the 6GB version is available for Rs 15,999. Mi A3, with 6-inch AMOLED display, in-display fingerprint sensor and triple rear cameras, has come with the design improvement.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor in Mi A3 is nothing new. Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Mi A3 have the same chipset under the hood.

Pros:

-Value for money phone

– 48MP AI triple camera with ultra-wide-angle and 32MP AI selfie camera are class-leading

– Supports Quick Charge 3.0 technology and 18-watt Fast Charge which ensures you will stay connected

– In-screen Fingerprint Sensor and Face Unlock technology are cool.

– AI scene detection detects up to 12 different scenes

– Build quality is good

Cons:

– 4030mAh battery lacks enough juice to support the phone for a longer duration when charging facility is not available

– Mi A3’s 720p display (1560 x 720 pixels) is a bit too blurry, which means that it will not offer you gorgeous image quality.

– Back-front Corning Gorilla Glass 5: Company claims it is durable but hasn’t shown if the phone withstands a drop test.

– Available in limited colour options — more than white, not just blue and kind of grey

– Sports a mono speaker

-The company offers a standard 10W charger in the package box instead of 18W fast charger.

– You can’t enjoy the MIUI system since it is the Android One system.

