Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch: The company will unveil details regarding the pricing and availability of the new phone during the launch event, reports said.

Xiaomi claims Mi A3 reflects light like the ocean and shifts its color as it turns.

Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch: Chinese electronics company Xiaomi Corporation is all set to launch its Android smartphone Mi A3 at 12 pm (noon IST) in India through its Indian arm Xiaomi India on Wednesday. Reports said Mi A3 is a rebranded version of the Mi CC9 smartphone. The company will unveil details regarding the pricing and availability of the new phone during the launch event only. The phone is expected to be sold on Amazon India since it is being teased on the e-commerce platform even before its launch in the country

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfie lovers. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core SoC with 6GB RAM while in-display fingerprint sensor and waterdrop-style notch are said to be the two other major attraction of the phone. The phone has been seamlessly curved to fit everybody’s hand. Its 1nm process technology provides lower power consumption for longer battery life.

Mi A3 launch event timings, live stream link, expected price in India, availability etc

Currently, Xiaomi is taking registrations of interest on a Mi A3 dedicated page. You can catch the Mi A3 launch live stream below as well.

– Xiaomi will reveal the Mi A3 price in India during the event. Interested customers should register their names on the official website (https://www.mi.com/global/)

– In July, Xiaomi had launched the phone in Spain with a price tag of EUR 249 (roughly Rs 19,200) for the 64GB storage variant and EUR 279 (roughly Rs 21,500) for the 128GB storage variant.

– In Spain, Mi A3 was available in three colour options — Not Just Blue, More Than White, Kind of Gray. Xiaomi claims Mi A3 reflects light like the ocean and shifts its colour as it turns. For Indian customers, the phone is available in three colour options — White, Blue and Grey.

Mi A3 Specifications, Features:

– The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi A3 runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box

– The phone features state-of-the-art 6.08-inch HD+ (720×1560 pixels) AMOLED display, Gorilla Glass 5 protection with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

– The handset comes with the in-display fingerprint sensor.

– Mi A3 is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC, packs 4GB of RAM under the hood. Memory is expandable via microSD card.

– The smartphone has a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

– The phone supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

– It packs a massive 4,030mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging.

– The phone measures 153.48×71.85×8.5mm in size.

