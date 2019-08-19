Xiaomi India will launch its most-awaited smartphone Xiaomi Mi A3 with stock android experience in a couple of days i.e. on August 21. Integrated with all the latest features and processor, the new Mi A3 will give all the Mi lovers a new level of experience in the mid-range cost smartphones.

Xiaomi India is all set to launch its latest, upgraded and a new model of A-series mobile phones in India which is Xiaomi Mi A3 product on August 21. Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain announced the new phone on its official Twitter handle on August 13 and since then all the Mi lovers in India are excited for the new smartphone added to the Mi A-series. This is Xiaomi’s third smartphone with search engine giant Google’s Android One programme after the success of Mi A2 which was launched a year ago on August 16, 2018.

The upcoming Mi device is said to be a great contender of the mid-range smartphones. Mi A3 comes with the dual-SIM (Nano) and runs with Android 9 Pie. The upcoming smartphone of Xiaomi features a 6.08-inch HD+(720*1560 pixels) Gorilla Glass display.

The Mi A3 also offers the fast charging feature with Quick Charge 3.0. New Mi A-series smartphone will be available in 3 variants i.e. Blue, White and Grey. Not just this, Xiaomi has more features to offer to the Mi lovers, its hardware consists of a 2GHz octa-core processor and will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage which is, of course, expandable up to 256GB.

Users can get the phone within a handful amount. The phone is compatible with 3 cameras. The rear camera of the upcoming device gives you 48-megapixel (f/1.79, 1.6-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel with autofocus and flash features. Whereas, the front camera gives you 32-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.6-micron).

Mi A3 variant will start in India at the price of Rs. 14, 998 which will offer 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. If you want more RAM and storage space then you may purchase the top-end variant of the Mi A3 smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which will cost you Rs. 17,498.

