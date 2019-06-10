The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is going to be released tomorrow on June 11, 2019. According to the official poster released by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, the new band boasts a bigger display screen as well as a sleeker design. The screen is stated to be brighter and more colourful than previous models.

The much-awaited successor of the Mi Band 3 has been revealed earlier than expected and is to be released on June 11, 2019. The device will initially be released in China with no confirmation on when the band will reach Indian markets. The official poster, as well as the price of the device, has been leaked ahead of the official release with the Mi Band 4 being costlier than its predecessor. The poster reveals the overall look of the gadget, revealing a bigger screen and brighter display.

The CEO of Xiaomi, Lei Jun has revealed the official poster of the Mi Band 4 which shows an array of different colour choices although still perpetuating the traditional rubber strap that characterized the previous Mi Band 3. The new band boasts a larger display screen and appears to come in the four colours of orange, brown, off white and blue.

The overall design of the band is quite similar to the Mi Band 3, with a colourful display that is brighter than ever before, with the screen being 39.9 per cent bigger than the Mi Band 3 with more than 16000 pixels. The new band is also stated to be much smarter than any of the previous models, allowing for customizable faces and other additional features like much longer battery life. It is rumoured that the Mi Band 4 will also contain an OLED screen and will come in two different models, one supporting NFC (non-field communication) and one not supporting NFC

The price of the Mi Band 4 has also been leaked ahead of the release date and is reportedly priced at $49.99 according to the website AliExpress. The price of the band in Indian markets is yet to be revealed with it being more expensive than the Mi Band 3 which currently costs Rs. 1999 in the Indian market.

