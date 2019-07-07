According to some leaks, MI is coming with a new smartphone which will be known as Mi A3. Sources claimed that it is the advanced version of their previous phone that was Redmi Note 7 pro.

Xiomi Phones have made a great market around the globe, especially in India. Most people love to use their smartphones as they are very cheap with great features.

Xiomi is going to launch another phone with model Number M11906F9SH which has surfaced in the database of US FCC. According to some sources, it is to be expected that the device likely to be MI A3. The same device was launched in China with model name Mi CC9e.

Some reviewers believe that it will be launched as A3 outside China. The features of the phone are the same as MI CC9e. It is to be believed that this will be the advanced version of their previous phone that was Redmi Note 7 pro.

According to the schematics available with FCC, the design and specification of the phone are very similar to MI CC9e.

Features and specifications

It is to be expected that the phone will come with a 6.08-inch FHD+ display and will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. Mi “A” series is well known for its better camera quality, so to provide a much better experience, it will come with a triple rear camera setup which will includes a primary camera of 48-megapixel, a secondary camera of 8-megapixel and a depth sensor of 2-megapixel. For selfie lovers, it has a 32-megapixel front camera to capture best shots even in the low light with a wide angle.

The smartphone is going to have a powerful battery back up of 4000 mAH with Qualcomm core quick Type C charger. One thing is still debatable whether it will have 3.5 mm headphone jack or not.

Moreover, it is expected that it will come with an in-built fingerprint sensor with Android one operating system. Mi hasn’t made any official announcement on the specifications and its price. The last 2 models of “A” series were A1 and A2. Their prices were Rs 9490 and Rs 10389 respectively. So, if the upcoming variant is going to be the much-awaited A3, then the expected price of the smartphone will be between the range of Rs 13,000 to Rs 14,000.

