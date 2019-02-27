Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G debuts in MWC 2019, specifications, price, features and other details: Xiaomi has introduced its first 5G phone in the Mobile World Congress. The Mi MIX 3 5G is expected to feature 6 GB RAM and will cost around Rs 48,200.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G debuts in MWC 2019: The Mobile World Congress 2019 is going on and smartphone producing companies like Huawei and Xiaomi are leaving no chance to stun the world by their most amazing products. The Mobile World Congress 2019 is based on the concept of 5G and foldable phones. Xiaomi’s first 5G smartphone Mi MIX 3 5G made its debut at the MWC on January 24. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G will hit the market in May 2019 and will be priced Rs 48,200 approximately. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G will have 2 colour options i.e., Onyx Black and Sapphire Blue.

Xiaomi previously launched the standard Mi MIX 3 in late 2018. As per the reports, all the specifications of the new Mi MIX 3 5G will be as same as the standard variant, just a few changes will be made in terms of processor. The latest Mi MIX 3 5G will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The smartphone will feature a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The RAM and the internal storage of the phone have not been disclosed but there are assumptions that Mi MIX 3 5G is going to feature a 6 GB RAM with 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage variants. The smartphone will sport a 24-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The Mi MIX 3 5G features a rear fingerprint sensor and a dedicated button for the Google Assistant.

The Mi MIX 3 5G will be market ready from May 2019 and will be available in two colour options which are the Onyx Black and Sapphire Blue and will cost around Rs 48,200 in India. The phone will not debut in India till the Indian market is ready for a 5G smartphone.

