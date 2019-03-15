Xiaomi Poco F1 Lite rumoured to launch with 4 GB RAM, Snapdragon 660 processor: Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco is rumoured to launch the second edition of the smartphone named as Poco F1 Lite. The first smartphone Poco F1 was a big hit in the global market and provided a quality experience at affordable prices. The Poco F1 lite was spotted at a website and is rumoured to have the same specifications as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7.

Xiaomi Poco F1 Lite rumoured to get launched with 4 GB RAM, Snapdragon 660 processor: Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco's first official smartphone was the Poco F1 and now it is witnessed that a lite version of the Xiaomi Poco F1 is soon going to make a debut in the global market. A smartphone practically named as Poco F1 Lite was spotted on a website. The top-end Poco F1 sports 8 GB RAM and has given a hard competition to the OnePlus 6 series.

Poco F1 proved to be a tough rival of the OnePlus 6T and is available at a more affordable price range starting from Rs 20,000 for the basic variant, unlike the OnePlus 6T which costs around Rs 35,000.

The Poco F1 Lite will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and the smartphone will be based on the Android Pie 9.0. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor will have a speed of 1.6 Gigahertz unlike the Redmi Note 7 which has a speed of 2.0 Gigahertz with the same Snapdragon 660 processor. There is no official announcement about the Poco F1 Lite by the Company and there is no information about the Poco F2 from the brand too.

Poco recently released an update known as the MIUI 10.2.3.0 stable for the Poco F1 along with the February 2019 Android security patch. The company is still working on the Widevine L1 certification and 4K recording at 60 fps for the Poco F1. The Widewvine L1 certification permits the user to access HD content from video streaming apps like Amazon Prime, Netflix, etc.

Poco F1 was launched in India at a cost of Rs 19,999. The smartphone had a plastic body, after that the company launched the Kevlar body edition also.

