Xiaomi Poco F2 spotted: Xiaomi's sub brand Poco is going to launch its second smartphone namely Poco F2. As per the listings on a website, Xiaomi Poco F2 will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with 4 GB RAM and is expected to cost around Rs 25,000.

Xiaomi Poco F2 spotted: Xiaomi introduced the first smartphone of its sub-brand Poco in August last year named as Xiaomi Poco F1 which was one of the most popular smartphones at the time of its launch. Now the company is working on the second instalment of the smartphone which will be named as Xiaomi Poco F2. The upcoming smartphone Poco F2 has been spotted on a website named GeekBench. The listing of the smartphone on the website shows that it will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and the basic variant of the smartphone will feature 4 GB RAM. According to the listing, the smartphone will be based on the the latest version of Android known as the Android Q.

Previously, Xiaomi Poco F2 was spotted on GeekBench in December 2018 and according to the previous listing, the smartphone was supposed to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor along with 6 GB RAM but as per the latest listing, Poco F2 is going to run on a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor accompanied with 4 GB RAM.

As per the listing, Xiaomi Poco F2 will consist of a 6.18-inch full HD+ display. The smartphone will be powered by a battery of 4000 mAh along with fast charging support. Poco F2 is going to feature a dual rear camera set up including a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Xiaomi Poco F2 will sport a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies.

The first smartphone of Xiaomi’s sub brand Poco, Xiaomi Poco F1, was launched in India at a price of Rs 20,999 for its basic variant consisting of 6 GB RAM along with 64 GB internal storage and the top end model of the Xiaomi Poco F1 featuring 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage was available at a cost of Rs 28,999. The special Armoured Edition of the smartphone with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage was priced at Rs 29,999. The smartphone came along with a soft case in the box. The Xiaomi Poco F2 is expected to be priced between the range of Rs 25,000 to 30,000.

The listing of the Xiaomi Poco F2 on GeekBench seems a bit suspicious as the basic variant of the first smartphone, Xiaomi Poco F1, of the sub brand Poco featured 6 GB RAM and according to the listing, the basic variant of the Poco F2 is going to feature 4 GB RAM.

